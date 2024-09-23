Is Yahya Sinwar Dead? Israel Says 'Missing' Hamas Chief May Have Been Wounded Or Killed In Recent Strike
Date
9/23/2024 6:25:45 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Contradictory reports emerged this week about the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar amidst the Gaza war. The development comes mere days after Israel proposed a new ceasefire deal that would have seen the militant leader being offered safe passage into an exile from Gaza.
IDF spokesperson, Danial Hagari said that he“would not rule it out or confirm” the possibility as Sinwar remained incommunicado on Monday. Israeli authorities are reportedly looking into the possibility that the Hamas chief was wounded or killed in a recent Gaza airstrike.
