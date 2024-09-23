Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
9/23/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Real Betis vs Mallorca in LaLiga and Boavista vs Benfica in the Portuguese Championship are the main highlights of this Monday, September 23.
Additionally, the clash between Paysandu vs Sport in the Brazilian Serie B promises to liven up the day.
The day's schedule also includes games from Serie C, NWSL, and more.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live
German Women's Championship
1:00 PM - Bayern Munich (W) vs Hoffenheim (W) - DAZN
Turkish Championship
2:00 PM - Gazisehir Gaziantep vs Trabzonspor - Disney+
Spanish Second Division
3:30 PM - Huesca vs Córdoba - Disney+
Italian Championship
3:45 PM - Atalanta vs Como - ESPN 2 and Disney+
LaLiga
4:00 PM - Real Betis vs Mallorca - Disney+
Portuguese Championship
4:15 PM - Boavista vs Benfica - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Serie B
6:30 PM - Paysandu vs Sport - Sportv and Premiere
9:00 PM - Santos vs Novorizontino - Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM - Brusque vs Amazonas - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
Brazilian Serie C
8:00 PM - Athletic Club vs Ferroviária - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
Argentine Championship
9:00 PM - Banfield vs Independiente Rivadavia - Disney+
Peruvian Championship
10:00 PM - Melgar vs Grau - Fanatiz
Colombian Championship
10:10 PM - Atlético Bucamaranga vs Atlético Nacional - Fanatiz
NWSL (Women's)
11:00 PM - Angel City vs Portland Thorns - Canal GOAT
Where can I watch the Real Betis vs Mallorca game live today?
The game between Real Betis and Mallorca will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 4:00 PM.
What time is the Boavista vs Benfica game?
The game between Boavista and Benfica will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 and Disney+ at 4:15 PM.
Which channel will show the Santos game in Serie B?
The Santos vs Novorizontino game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.
Which soccer games will be broadcast live today?
No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Monday, September 23.
Where can I watch games live and online today?
Disney+
2:00 PM - Gazisehir Gaziantep vs Trabzonspor - Turkish Championship
3:30 PM - Huesca vs Córdoba - Spanish Second Division
4:00 PM - Real Betis vs Mallorca - LaLiga
Fanatiz
10:00 PM - Melgar vs Grau - Peruvian Championship
CazéTV
No games will be broadcast on CazéTV this Monday.
Monday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules
MENAFN23092024007421016031ID1108703038
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.