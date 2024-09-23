Guotai Longjiu Zuncang By Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guotai Longjiu Zuncang

Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd Receives International Recognition for Exceptional Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Guotai Longjiu Zuncang by Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the winning design within the competitive packaging industry.The Bronze A' Packaging Design Award holds significant relevance for industry professionals and consumers alike. It showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By receiving this award, Guotai Longjiu Zuncang demonstrates its ability to meet the evolving needs of the packaging market while setting a benchmark for excellence in design.Guotai Longjiu Zuncang stands out for its unique fusion of traditional Chinese elements with modern packaging design. The ceramic bottle, shaped like an imperial seal, and the intricately woven brocade wine label pay homage to China's rich cultural heritage. The golden visual center, reminiscent of the Chishui River and a dragon moving through clouds, adds a touch of elegance and symbolism to the design.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. It inspires the team to explore new avenues for innovation while maintaining their commitment to creating designs that resonate with consumers and elevate brand experiences.Guotai Longjiu Zuncang was designed by the talented team at Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd, including Creative Director Yingsong Chen, Designers Li Haibo and Cheng Wenbing, and 3D Artist Hu Wei. Their collaborative efforts and expertise in packaging design have been instrumental in bringing this award-winning concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Guotai Longjiu Zuncang design at:/ada-winner-design?ID=161485About Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., LtdFounded by renowned designer Yingsong Chen in 2022, Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd is based in Shenzhen, China's "City of Design." With an experienced and efficient design team, the company has successfully developed numerous influential packaging designs and won dozens of well-known design awards both domestically and internationally. Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd provides professional and competitive packaging design and solution services for numerous well-known brands.About Guizhou Guotai Liquor Group Co., LtdGuotai Liquor Group Co., Ltd. is the producer of Cathay Liquor, which originates from Maotai Town, the core production area of China's authentic Daqu Moutai flavored liquor. The unique water source, land, temperature, climate, and microorganisms of Maotai Town make it the only origin of authentic Daqu Moutai flavored liquor. Cathay Wine is known for its exceptional quality and is often referred to as "Jade in the mouth, gold in the wine."About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the Packaging Design category, based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

