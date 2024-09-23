ICCIMA head urges for enforcement of law on business environment development in Iran

(MENAFN) Mohammad Reza Ramezani, the Deputy Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) for Legal Affairs, has urged for the full enforcement of the law aimed at the continuous improvement of the business environment. He highlighted that this law, approved in 2010, has yet to be fully realized, particularly concerning the provision of electricity and gas to industrial sectors. Ramezani made these comments during a meeting involving representatives from the private sector in Fars Province and members of the Parliament's Economic Committee.



In his address, Ramezani stressed that the supply of utilities is a significant concern for economic operators, and immediate action is necessary to address this issue. He referenced Article 25 of the law, which stipulates that electricity and gas supplies to production units should not be disrupted during peak consumption periods. However, he noted that the current situation has deviated from this guideline, with production units facing power cuts.



Ramezani also underscored the importance of engaging provincial chambers of commerce in discussions regarding parliamentary plans and bills. He stated that once these proposals are announced, they would be disseminated to provincial chambers to gather feedback from economic operators. This feedback would then be summarized and submitted to the relevant parliamentary committees, ensuring that the voices of the business community are heard in legislative processes.



Overall, Ramezani's call for action reflects a broader need for collaboration between government bodies and the private sector to create a more favorable business environment in Iran.

