(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Pennsylvania ammunition factory on Sunday to express his gratitude to the workers producing critical munitions for Ukraine's defense against Russian forces. Meeting with local representatives, including Rep. Matt Cartwright, Zelenskyy conveyed a clear message: “Thank you. And we need more.” The Scranton Ammunition Plant is one of the few U.S. facilities capable of manufacturing 155 mm artillery shells, which have become vital in Ukraine's ongoing conflict, with over 3 million shells already supplied by the U.S.



During his visit, Zelenskyy acknowledged the dedication of the plant's employees, stating, “It is in places like this where you can truly feel that the democratic world can prevail.” He emphasized the importance of collaboration among workers in Ukraine, America, and allied countries in ensuring the protection of life amidst ongoing conflict. His trip marked the beginning of a busy week in the U.S., where he is scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly and hold discussions with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to rally further support for Ukraine.



The area surrounding the ammunition plant was heavily secured, with police presence bolstered by roadblocks and municipal trucks. Despite the tight security, a small group of supporters gathered nearby, waving Ukrainian flags to show their appreciation for Zelenskyy's efforts. One supporter, Vera Kowal Krewson, noted the significance of the plant, stating, “It’s unfortunate that we need a plant like this, but it’s here, and it’s here to protect the world.” She highlighted the connection many in the community have to the factory, reflecting a sense of pride and solidarity.



Zelenskyy’s visit comes as he continues to advocate for increased military support from the U.S., including longer-range missile systems that could target deeper within Russian territory. With the conflict now in its third year, the Ukrainian president remains focused on securing the necessary resources to bolster his country’s defense efforts. Local residents, like Laryssa Salak, voiced their support for continued funding, stressing that such investments benefit both American workers and Ukraine's defense capabilities, often misunderstood in public discourse.

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108702724