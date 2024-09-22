Consumers Call For Stricter Enforcement As Retailers Overcharge On Cigarettes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following the government's recent amendments to tobacco prices, many consumers have expressed concerns that a significant number of retailers are raising prices beyond the official increase to maximise their profits.

The Income and Sales Tax Department has instructed tobacco companies to adhere to the updated prices, ensuring that the price increase does not exceed JD0.10 per pack of cigarettes.

Fidaa Ali told The Jordan Times,“The price increases imposed by many retailers are higher than what the government's new amendments allowed.”

Ahmad Huthaifa said,“Some retailers are using the new amendments as an excuse to overcharge, especially since many consumers do not know the approved amount of the increase.”

He also said that a small retail shop recently charged him JD0.15 more, calling on the government to closely monitor retailers to ensure they are not exploiting their customers.

Many other tobacco consumers have complained and voiced their frustration, particularly with small retail businesses exploiting their customers.

“Cigarette prices have varied across different shops,” said Hassan Mahmoud, owner of a supermarket.

He said "Distribution companies have sent lists with the new cigarette prices. However, many supermarkets and retail shops increase their prices between JD0.10 and JD0.20."