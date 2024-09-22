Sony Announces Smoky Pink Colour Addition to WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 19 SEPTEMBER 2024 – We are excited to share that today Sony has announced a new colour addition to their award winning 1000X noise-cancelling headphones. Released in collaboration with hitmaking K-Pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, the WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are now available in Smoky Pink. As seen on the trendsetting members of LE SSERAFIM - KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, HONG EUNCHAE – this colour offers new ways to accessorise and complement your style with a pink tint and elegant undertones, making for a sound-enhancing fashion staple!



Both the WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 earbuds host the best[i] noise cancelling and audio quality, featuring magnificent sound engineered to perfection. The WF-1000XM5 currently comes in black and platinum silver, while the WH-1000XM5 comes in black, platinum silver and midnight blue.



The Smoky Pink colour is soft, sophisticated, with a powdery matte texture that boosts your style. This colour fits perfectly with LE SSERAFIM’s aesthetic and their newly unveiled partnership with Sony’s For The Music campaign. The record-breaking K-Pop giants are known for their fearless attitude, chic fashion sensibilities, and empowering songs, which have resulted in multiple entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and 200 charts. With 20M+ combined followers on social platforms and a diehard global fanbase, there’s no question that LE SSERAFIM is a mainstay in the genre and one of the most exciting acts to watch in 2024 and beyond.



LE SSERAFIM also stars in Sony’s campaign for the WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 earbuds, featuring their new song “CRAZY” from their same-titled fourth mini album, which released on August 30th.



“The connection we have with our fans is everything, and we can’t wait for them to be able to experience our music with Sony’s awesome Smoky Pink 1000X headphones and earbuds,” said LE SSERAFIM.



Renowned for enhancing music the way it’s meant to be heard with a premier suite of audio products, Sony is committed to building deeper connections between artists and fans through the company’s creator-forward For The Music partnerships.





