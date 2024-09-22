عربي


Shahed Drone Attack Destroys Roof Of Apartment Building In Khmelnytskyi

9/22/2024 3:07:49 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight into Sunday, September 22, the Russian military attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with drones, damaging apartments, the roof of a high-rise building and cars.

Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The overnight attack damaged apartments in a high-rise building and cars. The roof of the high-rise building was destroyed," the post reads.

Work is underway to overcome the consequences of the attack.

Photo: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi

UkrinForm

