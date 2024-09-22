Egyptian FM, Sudanese Counterpart Discuss Sudan Crisis, Nile Water Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with his Sudanese counterpart, Hussein Awad Ali, on Sunday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The meeting focused on the ongoing crisis in Sudan and the shared water security concerns of both nations.

Abdelatty emphasized Egypt's continued commitment to supporting Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as finding a solution to the ongoing conflict that safeguards the Sudanese people. He stressed the need for a comprehensive ceasefire and the preservation of Sudan's resources.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's efforts to facilitate the passage of aid trucks through border crossings connecting Egypt and Sudan.

He stressed the importance of delivering aid to meet the needs of the Sudanese people and expressed appreciation for the Sovereignty Council's recent decision to open the“Adre” border crossing for humanitarian assistance, following requests from the Geneva talks.

The two ministers also discussed the shared water security concerns of Egypt and Sudan, both downstream countries of the Nile River.

They addressed the challenges both nations face in this regard and agreed to coordinate their efforts to counter any unilateral actions that violate international law, safeguarding the rights and interests of both countries and their peoples.