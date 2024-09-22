Nokia – Zain Iraq To Boost Network Capacity With Advanced Microwave Technology

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



High-capacity microwave solution to enhance capacity and modernize infrastructure To prepare the network for data surge and increasing network demand

BAGHDAD, Iraq – has announced a strategic partnership with Zain Iraq to upgrade the operator's network in the south of Iraq. The three-year deal marks Nokia's first entry into the microwave (MW) business with Zain Iraq, enhancing network capacity and modernizing the infrastructure to support future growth and increased traffic demand.

Mikko Lavanti, senior vice president of Mobile Networks at Nokia MEA, said: “This deal underscores our strong local capabilities and expertise. By deploying our advanced microwave solutions, Zain Iraq will benefit from an optimized network that is ready to handle the demands of the future, including meeting the needs of its growing customer base.”

The deployment will begin immediately, with a focus on optimizing network performance and ensuring scalability to accommodate future growth. Nokia's solutions will help Zain Iraq to expand network capacity and enhance customer experience while paving the way for future innovations in the region. Zain Iraq has been experiencing increasing demand for its data services and the expansion is necessary to provide the best service to its customers. Nokia will implement its state-of-the-art microwave technology, including the latest E-band solutions, to upgrade Zain Iraq's MW backbone. This upgrade will increase network capacity and prepare the network for the anticipated data surge driven by rising customer usage.

This deal involves swapping out competitor equipment and introducing Nokia's high-capacity microwave solutions. Central to this deployment is the UBT-T XP version, which offers the highest transmit power in the market. This technology reduces antenna sizes and tower load, delivering significant capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) savings.

Emre Gurkan, CEO of Zain Iraq, said: “Our partnership with Nokia enables us to overcome capacity limitations and modernize our network infrastructure. With Nokia's advanced microwave technology and E-band solutions, we are not only resolving current challenges but also future-proofing our network for future growth.”

