Türkiye's main stock rises on Friday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index closed at 9,900.25 points, marking a decline of 0.76 percent from the previous trading day. The BIST 100 index on Borsa Istanbul experienced a drop of 75.36 points, with a daily trading volume reaching 76 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.24 billion. This downward movement reflects some volatility in the market as investors reacted to various economic indicators and global trends.



Despite the daily loss, the index managed to achieve a weekly gain of 2.22 percent by the end of trading on Friday. This overall increase demonstrates the resilience of the stock market over the week, suggesting that investors may have been optimistic about certain sectors or external economic factors contributing to a more favorable trading environment in the days leading up to the close.



In terms of commodities, the price of gold reached USD2,646.80 per ounce, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in precious metal markets. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at around USD74.41 per barrel as of 6:50 p.m. local time (1550 GMT), which indicates the ongoing dynamics in the energy sector that can significantly impact global economic conditions and investor sentiment.



On the foreign exchange front, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 34.1126, while the euro traded at 38.0491 liras. The British pound was valued at 45.3668 liras, highlighting the ongoing currency fluctuations that can affect international trade and investment flows in Türkiye. These exchange rates are crucial for businesses and investors as they navigate the economic landscape amidst changing global circumstances.

