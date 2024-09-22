VIK Winery’S Brazilian Dream: From Chilean Vineyards To São Paulo’S Doorstep

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the rolling hills of Millahue, Chile, Alex and Carrie Vik planted the seeds of a viticultural empire in 2006. Their creation, VIK Winery , has blossomed into a world-renowned establishment, earning the title of third-best winery globally in 2023.



Now, VIK sets its sights on new horizons, eyeing the lush landscapes of Araçoiaba da Serra, a mere two-hour drive from São Paulo. This Brazilian venture is part of a grander vision called Fazenda Vista Verde.



Luan Investimentos spearheads this ambitious project, with a budget reaching up to R$350 ($64) million. The development promises luxury living, featuring opulent mansions, a wave pool, and Brazil's first VIK-branded hotel.







Cristián Vallejo, VIK's esteemed winemaker, approaches the Brazilian terroir with scientific rigor. He plans to conduct thorough soil studies, mirroring the meticulous process undertaken in Chile two decades ago.



"We know our terroir closely resembles São Roque, which already produces excellent wines," Vallejo shared in an exclusive interview. He aims to maintain VIK's renowned quality in this new venture.



While grape varieties remain undecided, Vallejo leans towards utilizing local cultivars. The Syrah grape, known for thriving in the region, will likely feature prominently in initial trials.



VIK's reputation for excellence precedes its Brazilian expansion. The winery recently unveiled its 2021 VIK vintage, a blend earning perfect 100-point score from acclaimed wine critic James Suckling.



This masterpiece showcases 77% Cabernet Franc and 23% Cabernet Sauvignon, embodying VIK's terroir and winemaking prowess. It stands as a testament to the winery's commitment to quality.

The Fazenda Vista Verde project extends beyond viticulture. Adrian Estrada, CEO of Luan Investimentos, envisions a comprehensive luxury experience catering to São Paulo's metropolitan elite.



"We're creating more than a hotel," Estrada explains. "It's a lifestyle destination with residences, leisure spaces, and vineyards, all seamlessly integrated."



The VIK hotel alone represents a R$100 million investment. The entire project, including infrastructure and future phases, is estimated to cost between R$300 and R$350 million.



As construction commences, wine enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike eagerly anticipate the completion of this Brazilian wine paradise. In two and a half years, VIK's vision will transform from dream to reality.

