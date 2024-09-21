UNGA: Egypt's Al-Mashat Meets With UNDP, Outlines New Development Strategy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, met with Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, on Saturday during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, to discuss the next phase of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the UNDP. The meeting, which followed the recent merger of the of Planning and the Ministry of Economic Development and International Cooperation, highlighted Egypt's commitment to sustainable development and its collaboration with international partners.

Al-Mashat outlined the new operational framework for the merged ministry, which is focused on achieving sustainable economic growth through three key objectives:



Addressing Sectoral Development Gaps: The ministry aims to utilise data-driven policies and evidence to identify and bridge development gaps in key sectors, including investment in human capital, industrial development, small and medium enterprises, technology, entrepreneurship, green investments, and sustainable infrastructure.

Building a Resilient Economy: The ministry plans to build a resilient economy for the future by ensuring macroeconomic stability and implementing structural reforms that enhance competitiveness, overall financial resilience, and green transformation. This will also involve improving resource allocation through an integrated framework that mobilises local and international financing for priority sectors, accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Expanding Innovative Financing Tools: The discussion also focused on exploring innovative financing tools, including debt-for-climate initiatives, to alleviate financial pressures on developing countries and emerging economies. Al-Mashat highlighted the successful debt swap programs with Germany and Italy and the signing of a memorandum of understanding for debt swaps with China.

The meeting also addressed the joint cooperation portfolio between Egypt and the UNDP, which includes 45 ongoing projects and programs in areas such as climate action, digital transformation, and private sector support. Al-Mashat discussed cooperation with the UNDP concerning the localization of SDGs, mentioning current preparations for launching the second phase of the localization reports in the governorates.

Al-Mashat emphasised the strategic partnership between Egypt and the UNDP, highlighting the necessity of enhancing cooperation to bridge sectoral development gaps and promote investment opportunities. The discussion also covered joint programs and projects within the country program for the period 2023-2027, supporting various sectors such as health, food security, social protection, medium and small enterprises, innovation and digital transformation, and addressing climate change.

The meeting also touched on the upcoming launch of the Human Development Report for 2025 and the integration of SDGs at the governorate level. Both sides explored leveraging UNDP programs within the government's plan to develop state-owned enterprises and enhance the efficiency of national data and statistics.

