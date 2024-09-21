Russia Declares 'Fully Readiness' For War With NATO In The Arctic

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Russia's Foreign Sergey Lavrov recently warned that the country is“fully prepared” for a confrontation with in the Arctic.

According to Politico, Lavrov reacted to NATO's shift of military exercises towards the Arctic, stating that the Arctic is not NATO's territory.

In a statement for a documentary series, first reported on Friday, Lavrov said,“We are witnessing an increase in NATO exercises concerning potential crises in the Arctic.”

He emphasized that Russia is“fully prepared to defend its interests in the military, political, and technological fields.”

Politico reported that the Arctic, Earth's northernmost region, includes territory from eight countries (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Canada, the United States, Iceland, and Russia). All except Russia are NATO members.

Finland joined NATO in April last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, followed by Sweden in March, becoming the 31st and 32nd members of the alliance, respectively.

A senior Moscow diplomat warned last year that Finland would be the first to suffer if war breaks out between NATO and Russia.

However, Lavrov warned that“the Arctic is not the territory of the North Atlantic Alliance” and noted that other non-Arctic countries, like China and India, also have interests in the region.

NATO has not yet responded to Russia's warning about being ready for conflict in the Arctic.

Lavrov's statements underscore growing tensions in the Arctic, a region of strategic importance. The situation raises concerns about the potential for increased militarization as both NATO and Russia focus on securing their interests in this vital area.

As the Arctic becomes a geopolitical hotspot, the involvement of non-Arctic nations like China and India adds further complexity to an already tense standoff. The region's future may depend on diplomatic efforts to manage these competing interests.

