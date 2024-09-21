HRW Urges Global Human Rights Be Top Priority Ahead Of UN Assembly

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Human Rights Watch has urged world leaders to seriously address the crisis caused by human rights violations ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement released on Friday, September 20, the organization emphasized that“leaders must promote the concept of a human rights economy, connecting economic, financial, and policy decisions to existing human rights obligations.”

This call for attention to the human rights crisis comes as the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting is set to take place from September 22 to 23.

Human Rights Watch stressed that the upcoming UN session should prioritize the situations in Palestine, Sudan, Ukraine, Haiti, Myanmar, Venezuela, and Afghanistan.

The statement added,“World leaders at the UN General Assembly must take bold steps to end atrocities in the world's worst crises and hold those responsible accountable.”

Notably, during the annual General Assembly session, UN member states will endorse a non-binding agreement called the“Pact for the Future.”

This pact, which has been under negotiation for months, serves as a roadmap for the future of the United Nations.

However, Human Rights Watch expressed concern over the lack of cooperation from countries in ensuring human rights, noting that Russia, China, Pakistan, and several other delegations are pushing to remove“human rights, including women's and gender rights,” from the draft of this pact.

In particular, Human Rights Watch highlighted the dire human rights situation in Afghanistan, urging global leaders to“end the international neglect of Afghanistan, where, three years into Taliban rule, women and girls have been stripped of nearly all their rights.”

The organization calls for urgent global action, stressing that without decisive steps and international cooperation, human rights abuses will continue to escalate, and the promises made in forums like the UN will remain unfulfilled. The fate of millions of vulnerable people depends on the commitment and responsibility of the world's leaders.

