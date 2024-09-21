Lizard On Track Halts Formula 1 Practice In Singapore
Date
9/21/2024 8:02:44 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AP
Singapore: A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.
The session was briefly red-flagged after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reported over the radio that he'd seen the lizard in the middle of the track.
Two track marshals chased the long-tailed reptile and the session resumed shortly after.
Title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren set the fastest time, while standings leader Max Verstappen was fourth-fastest and reported his Red Bull car felt better than it had during a difficult second practice session the day before.
Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is later Saturday and the race is Sunday.
MENAFN21092024000063011010ID1108699293
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.