Gaza Health Sector Suffering From Shortage Of Medicines, Medical Supplies: Field Hospitals Director

Gaza: Director of Field Hospitals at the of in Gaza, Dr. Marwan Al Hams, confirmed that the medical sector is suffering severely from a critical shortage of fuel, medicines, and medical equipment.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Hams revealed that 65 percent of the drug stock has been depleted from Gaza's Ministry of Health warehouses, along with over 85 percent of medical supplies, impacting the entire healthcare system, including intensive care units and operating rooms.

He also highlighted that all burn units in hospitals have been destroyed by the occupation forces, leaving Gaza without a comprehensive burn treatment facility despite the urgent need due to injuries caused by the airstrikes.

Furthermore, Al Hams noted the absence of essential medical devices due to the targeted destruction of hospitals by Israeli attacks.

Al Hams emphasized the lack of any field hospitals in northern Gaza, despite ongoing threats to government hospitals from repeated Israeli ground incursions. He stressed the urgent need for more field hospitals to help cope with the overwhelming burdens, as the occupation forces deliberately destroy the health infrastructure and impose a blockade on the medical sector.