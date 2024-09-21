Kyiv Region Sends UAH 14M Worth Of Equipment To 72Nd Mechanized Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Communities and business representatives from the Kyiv region have handed over UAH 14 million worth of equipment to the of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The other day, the arsenal of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians has been replenished with the necessary equipment. Today, the guys are defending our country on the eastern front. That's why I constantly call on districts, communities in the Kyiv region and responsible businesses to provide continuous assistance to our defenders," he said.

According to Kravchenko, the equipment provided to the brigade includes quadcopters, means of electronic warfare, FPV drones, and power stations.

"Using the funds allocated by the metropolitan community, a lot of much-needed equipment was purchased. The amount of the allocated subvention is UAH 14 million," he said.

Kravchenko also reported that almost UAH 9 million worth of equipment had been purchased for the 72nd Mechanized Brigade since the beginning of the year. These are 18 DJI Mavic T3 quadcopters, 296 FPV drones, two units of electronic warfare equipment, and four EcoFlow power stations.

According to him, a significant part of this equipment has already reached the brigade.