Russia Repels Over 100 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Sep 21 (IANS) Russia's air defences intercepted and destroyed 101 Ukrainian drones over the past night, the Russian Defence said on Saturday.

The ministry noted that 53 drones were destroyed in the Bryansk region, 18 in the Krasnodar region, and several others in the Kaluga, Tver and Belgorod, Smolensk, and Kursk regions, as well as near the Sea of Azov, according to Xinhua news agency.

In the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar region, about 1,200 people were evacuated after a fire caused by two falling drones, regional authorities said.

Meanwhile, Russian forces carried out a group strike with high-precision weapons and drones last night on Ukrainian energy facilities, drone production workshops, and locations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, the defence ministry said.