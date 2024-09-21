JPC To Do Thorough Study: Jagdambika Pal Slams Owaisi's Remarks On Waqf

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Saturday responded to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, urging all members of the committee to thoroughly understand the Bill and present a comprehensive report rather than making "baseless" statements.

Pal emphasised that the government's decision to refer the Bill to the JPC demonstrates its intent to ensure a detailed evaluation.

"If the had wanted to pass the Bill as it is, it could have done so, given its majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Referring it to the JPC means that all 31 members, including Owaisi, should carefully review the Bill and contribute to a comprehensive report," he said.

Owaisi, who is a member of the JPC, had earlier criticised the Bill, claiming it could potentially confiscate Waqf properties, including mosques.

"A law is being made in our country that will take our lands from us. We have already lost the Babri Masjid, and we will not lose any more," Owaisi had said.

In defence of the Bill, Pal pointed out that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while introducing the Bill, had clarified its purpose of ensuring proper administration of Waqf properties and making the management process more transparent.

He emphasised that the amendments aim to benefit marginalised sections of society, including women, children, and the poor while promoting education and healthcare.

The JPC Chairman acknowledged that while some individuals are opposing the Bill, the JPC's role is to carefully consider all viewpoints.

"This is a democracy, and we are discussing the matter within the JPC to provide a report based on the suggestions we receive. We hope the Bill will receive widespread support in Parliament," he stated.

He also mentioned that positive suggestions regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are consistently coming from various Muslim organisations.

"We are listening to and noting these suggestions, which will be reflected in our report," Pal added.

Addressing Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's opposition to the Bill, the BJP MP said, "His current activities suggest he is acting like a 'fugitive' and running a campaign to undermine the work of the JPC."

"India is a parliamentary democracy, and irresponsible statements like those of Zakir Naik should be dismissed," he added.

Asked about the likelihood of the Bill's passage, Pal confidently asserted, "Once we present our report, the government will pass the bill, and we hope it will be done unanimously."