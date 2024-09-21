K’Taka CM Warns Of Legal Action Against Fake News Creators

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, (Karnataka) Sep 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah warned that if fake news was not curbed, the peace of every individual in society would be destroyed, making it impossible for anyone to live in harmony.

“There will be action and punishment for fake news creators,” he stated.

He was speaking at the District Journalists' Association's Press Day event held at the Rani Bahadur Auditorium of Mysore University's Manasa Gangothri on Saturday.

CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event and presented awards.

“Freedom of expression is a supreme value granted to us by our Constitution. Late PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had strongly asserted that there should be no restrictions on the Press, which practices this freedom of expression. If the three branches of the Constitution are endangered, society itself is at risk,” he explained.

Providing an example of the harm caused by fake news, CM Siddaramaiah shared,“While speaking in the Assembly, I quoted former CM BS Yediyurappa's statement, where he had asked, 'Do we have a printing machine to print currency to waive loans?' However, on social media, a fake message was spread, attributing that statement to me and falsely linking it with the state's guarantee schemes.”

“This misinformation misled the public, causing harm not just to me but to society at large," CM Siddaramaiah said, expressing his frustration.

The CM highlighted that strict laws have been enacted to punish those who create fake news.

"However, simply having laws won't be enough to prevent fake news. It is only possible if society as a whole raises its voice against it," he added.

The event was attended by District Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, CM's Media Advisor K.V. Prabhakar, Editor of Prajavani Ravindra Bhat, Guarantee Implementation Committee member Pushpa Amarnath, MLAs Ravishankar and Tanveer Sait, and News First CEO Ravikumar.

District Journalists' Association President Deepak, Secretary Ravi Pandavapura, and other office-bearers were also present.