PDP Questions Apni Party's Support To Omar In Budgam Assembly Seat
9/21/2024 6:14:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday questioned Apni Party's support to National conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah in the Budgam Assembly seat, saying Kashmir deserves transparency and not“backdoor deals”.
“Key Member Of B-Team of BJP has officially announced its support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam. I urge the sitting MP Aga @RuhullahMehdi to clarify his stand on aligning with the BJP in his home turf. Kashmir deserves transparency, not backdoor deals,” PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said in a post on X.
His remarks came after Apni Party leader from Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin announced support to Abdullah, who is contesting the Assembly polls from both Budgam and Ganderbal.
Mohiuddin on Friday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been“stripped” of their rights, adding it is crucial to elect a leader who can fight for their interests.
Mohiuddin earlier withdrew his nomination papers from the constituency.
“After consulting with friends and well-wishers, I withdrew my nomination papers in favour of Omar Abdullah. My friends unanimously agreed that supporting the former Jammu-Kashmir chief minister is the right decision,” he said.
Abdullah has welcomed the announcement and said his support will strengthen his campaign.
