SOCAR Produces New Film Reflecting Lives Of Oil Workers At Oil Rocks
9/21/2024 6:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has produced a new
film reflecting the lives of four oil workers at Oil Rocks,
Azernews reports.
The film tells the story of four friends working in various
fields at Oil Rocks. It includes some plotlines from the famous
film "Bakhtiyar." The main goal is to showcase the hardworking oil
workers' dedication and convey the SOCAR Family approach, which is
one of the company's core principles. Friendship and working in a
family environment form the foundation of every success story.
The film depicts the daily work of oil workers and the unique
conditions they face, accurately reflecting their realities. The
main characters are four friends united by strong friendship and
shared challenges, working on the platform. The familiar plotlines
from "Bakhtiyar" have been adapted to modern realities and the
challenges of the oil industry.
The main characters are SOCAR employees working at Oil Rocks.
The film provides insights into the lives, daily activities, and
friendships of the oil workers-Zaur Ismayilov (oil and gas
production operator), Joshqun Tasilov (shift supervisor), Elvin
Dadashov (energy specialist), and Mazahir Zeynalov (engineer). They
also perform the song "Dörd dost, dörd ürək, dörd yoldaşıq biz,"
originally sung by Rashid Behbudov in the film "Bakhtiyar."
