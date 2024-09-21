Azerbaijani Oil Price Drops Marginally
9/21/2024 6:08:42 AM
The cost of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil took a slight dip
of $0.34, settling at $77.86 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian
port of Augusta on September 20, when stacked against the last
figure, Azernews reports.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went down by $0.33 (to $76.79
per barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $62.46 per barrel, which is $0.24
less than the previous price.
Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated brent oil produced in
the North Sea went down by $0.57 on September 20, compared to the
previous indication, to $76,01.
The official exchange rate on September 21 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
