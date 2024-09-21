عربي


Azerbaijani Oil Price Drops Marginally

9/21/2024 6:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The cost of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil took a slight dip of $0.34, settling at $77.86 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on September 20, when stacked against the last figure, Azernews reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went down by $0.33 (to $76.79 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $62.46 per barrel, which is $0.24 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated brent oil produced in the North Sea went down by $0.57 on September 20, compared to the previous indication, to $76,01.

The official exchange rate on September 21 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

