Three Children Among 31 Dead In Israel Beirut Strike: New Toll

Beirut, Lebanon: The toll from an Israeli air strike targeting Hezbollah military leaders in a Beirut building rose to 31 dead Saturday, Lebanon's said, with three children among those killed.

"The toll has risen to 31 dead," Firass Abiad said, "among them three children and seven women". Friday's Israeli strike targeted a meeting of commanders of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, killing 16 of them.