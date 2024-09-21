Three Children Among 31 Dead In Israel Beirut Strike: New Toll
Date
9/21/2024 5:24:26 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Beirut, Lebanon: The toll from an Israeli air strike targeting Hezbollah military leaders in a Beirut building rose to 31 dead Saturday, Lebanon's health Minister said, with three children among those killed.
"The toll has risen to 31 dead," Firass Abiad said, "among them three children and seven women". Friday's Israeli strike targeted a meeting of commanders of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, killing 16 of them.
MENAFN21092024000063011010ID1108699140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.