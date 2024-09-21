Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down Five Kh-59/69 Missiles, 11 Shaheds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down five Kh-59/69 missiles and 11 attack drones which the Russians launched to attack Ukraine overnight.

Ukraine's Air Force posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Overnight, September 21, air survellance of the Air Force detected and tracked 25 Russian air targets.

The invaders hit Dnipropetrovsk region with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia's Rostov region, as well as five Kh-59/69 cruise missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, the enemy launched 16 Shahed-type attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia.

Air force, air defense forces, mobile fire groups and EW units of Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy's attack.

In the air battle, five Kh-59/69 missiles and 11 attack drones were shot down.

Five other drones were lost in location due to EW countermeasures.

Air defenses were activated in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening, September 20, the Russians launched attack drones from the northern and southern directions.