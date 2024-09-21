Two Killed, 21 Injured In Enemy Attacks On Kharkiv Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and more than 20 were in Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on September 20.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to Syniehubov, in the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, an enemy attack on a street left two people dead and two women injured.

Russian strikes also targeted five districts in Kharkiv. In the Kholodnohirskyi district, enemy shelling damaged six private houses and two outbuildings and injured seven people, including three children: a 10-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl. A 61-year-old man was injured in the city's Slobidskyi district. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, four people were injured in Russian shelling, a car was on fire, two kiosks, the glazing of the buildings of the regional hospital, and a hotel were damaged. In the Osnovianskyi district, the shelling set the grass on fire, damaged the glazing of 150 windows of buildings, a bus, seven trucks and three cars, and left two people injured. In the Kyivskyi district, an enemy strike set the grass on fire on an area of one hectare.

A 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured in enemy shelling of the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district.

In the village of Shestakove, Chuhuiv district, enemy shelling damaged the roof of a warehouse building on an area of 500 square meters and three cowsheds. Two men, 34 and 30 years old, were injured.