Victory Museum To Be Constructed In Flag Square Of Shusha
Date
9/21/2024 5:16:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
A Victory Museum will be built in the Flag Square of Shusha,
Azernews reports, citing Muslim Imranly, an
official from the Shusha City State Reserve Administration.
He highlighted that the opening of the Flag Square has instilled
pride in every Azerbaijani citizen.
Imranly provided details about the project, stating that the
reconstruction of the Flag Square began in May 2024, covering an
area of 9,190 square meters, with green spaces of 3,693 square
meters. The flagpole will stand at 11.7 meters. Modern seating and
lighting will be installed, and plans include the construction of
the Victory Museum, a multifunctional concert hall, and a shopping
center in accordance with Shusha's master plan.
