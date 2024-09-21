President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Malta
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono
on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Malta's independence,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Madam President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through
you, your entire people on the occasion of the 60th anniversary the
Independence Day of the Republic of Malta.
There are favourable opportunities for advancing friendly
relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malta. I am
confident that thanks to our joint efforts, the relations between
our countries marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of
diplomatic ties next year will continue to develop and expand in
line with the interests of our peoples both bilaterally and within
the European Union framework.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in
your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and
prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 September 2024"
