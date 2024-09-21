Significant Amount Of Weapons And Ammunition Discovered In Garabagh
9/21/2024 5:16:19 AM
Measures are being taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to
ensure the safe transition of territories liberated from
occupation, Azernews reports.
Police personnel are executing their tasks professionally to
accelerate the Return Process and ensure reliable security in the
region following the Patriotic War and anti-terror operations.
The ongoing efforts include the identification and
neutralization of remnants of war and sources of danger. One of the
primary activities of the internal affairs officers is the
clearance of the region from weapons, ammunition, and
explosives.
From September 14 to 20, police operations resulted in the
seizure of several arms and munitions: in the Khankendi area, 6
automatic weapons, 2 rifles, 2 grenades, 3 bayonets, 19 magazine
clips, and 120 rounds of various calibers were confiscated; in the
Khojavend region, 1 machine gun, 29 grenades, 2 bayonets, 20
magazine clips, and 450 rounds were found; in the Shusha region,
1,776 rounds of various calibers were recovered; and in the Khocali
region, 1 automatic weapon, 1 rifle, 74 grenades, 16 detonators, 11
magazine clips, and 1,650 rounds of various calibers were
seized.
