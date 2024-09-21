عربي


Significant Amount Of Weapons And Ammunition Discovered In Garabagh

9/21/2024 5:16:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Measures are being taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure the safe transition of territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

Police personnel are executing their tasks professionally to accelerate the Return Process and ensure reliable security in the region following the Patriotic War and anti-terror operations.

The ongoing efforts include the identification and neutralization of remnants of war and sources of danger. One of the primary activities of the internal affairs officers is the clearance of the region from weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

From September 14 to 20, police operations resulted in the seizure of several arms and munitions: in the Khankendi area, 6 automatic weapons, 2 rifles, 2 grenades, 3 bayonets, 19 magazine clips, and 120 rounds of various calibers were confiscated; in the Khojavend region, 1 machine gun, 29 grenades, 2 bayonets, 20 magazine clips, and 450 rounds were found; in the Shusha region, 1,776 rounds of various calibers were recovered; and in the Khocali region, 1 automatic weapon, 1 rifle, 74 grenades, 16 detonators, 11 magazine clips, and 1,650 rounds of various calibers were seized.

AzerNews

