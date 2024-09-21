Community Official: Armenian Government Even Obstructs Our Visits To Our Homes & Sacred Sites
9/21/2024 5:16:19 AM
The attempts of the West Azerbaijan Community (WAC) to initiate
dialogue with the Armenian government on the topic of return have
repeatedly gone unanswered, Azernews reports,
citing Ulviya Zulfikar, head and spokesperson of the Community's
Public Relations and West Azerbaijan Television Department, as she
stated this during an event titled "Utilizing the Right to Return -
An Important Stimulus for Peace and Reconciliation" held within the
framework of the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council.
In her speech, she provided information about the historical
forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis, who once constituted an absolute
majority in Armenian territory, emphasizing that the painful
consequences of deportations have still not been resolved.
U. Zulfikar noted that the WAC's repeated attempts to start
dialogue with the Armenian government on the issue of return have
gone unanswered: "Instead, statements questioning the right of
Azerbaijanis to return from Armenia are heard. The Armenian
government even obstructs our visits to our homes and sacred sites.
We hope for the support of the international community, especially
the human rights institutions of the United Nations. This support
is crucial, as the Community's efforts alone are insufficient to
overcome the obstacles created by Armenia for our return to our
homes."
The community official called on UN human rights bodies,
including special rapporteurs, to prepare reports and take other
necessary measures to address the violations of the rights of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, particularly the denial of
their right to return.
During the event, a representative from Armenia spoke, claiming
that Armenia "supports the right of every displaced person and
refugee to return to their home." The Armenian representative
attempted to present the term West Azerbaijan as a territorial
claim against Armenia.
In response, Ulviya Zulfikar stated that the name of the West
Azerbaijan Community is based on historical and geographical facts
and affirmed the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to
return, noting that as an NGO, the West Azerbaijan Community cannot
have any territorial claims against any state.
The spokesperson also reminded that dialogue appeals have been
addressed to the Prime Minister of Armenia by the West Azerbaijan
Community.
