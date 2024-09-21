Community Official: Armenian Government Even Obstructs Our Visits To Our Homes & Sacred Sites

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The attempts of the West Azerbaijan Community (WAC) to initiate dialogue with the Armenian on the topic of return have repeatedly gone unanswered, Azernews reports, citing Ulviya Zulfikar, head and spokesperson of the Community's Public Relations and West Azerbaijan Television Department, as she stated this during an event titled "Utilizing the Right to Return - An Important Stimulus for Peace and Reconciliation" held within the framework of the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

In her speech, she provided information about the historical forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis, who once constituted an absolute majority in Armenian territory, emphasizing that the painful consequences of deportations have still not been resolved.

U. Zulfikar noted that the WAC's repeated attempts to start dialogue with the Armenian government on the issue of return have gone unanswered: "Instead, statements questioning the right of Azerbaijanis to return from Armenia are heard. The Armenian government even obstructs our visits to our homes and sacred sites. We hope for the support of the international community, especially the human rights institutions of the United Nations. This support is crucial, as the Community's efforts alone are insufficient to overcome the obstacles created by Armenia for our return to our homes."

The community official called on UN human rights bodies, including special rapporteurs, to prepare reports and take other necessary measures to address the violations of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, particularly the denial of their right to return.

During the event, a representative from Armenia spoke, claiming that Armenia "supports the right of every displaced person and refugee to return to their home." The Armenian representative attempted to present the term West Azerbaijan as a territorial claim against Armenia.

In response, Ulviya Zulfikar stated that the name of the West Azerbaijan Community is based on historical and geographical facts and affirmed the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return, noting that as an NGO, the West Azerbaijan Community cannot have any territorial claims against any state.

The spokesperson also reminded that dialogue appeals have been addressed to the Prime Minister of Armenia by the West Azerbaijan Community.