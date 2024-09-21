Over 100 Killed Or Missing As Sinaloa Cartel War Escalates In Mexico

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Photo/Reuters.

Since September 9, rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel have clashed, leading to 53 deaths and 51 missing people in Mexico's western Sinaloa state, with violence continuing to escalate.

The conflict stems from the July arrest of Ismael“El Mayo” Zambada, a cartel leader, in the U.S. Zambada claims he was kidnapped by a Los Chapitos member and forced into the U.S, Reuters reported.

Since the fighting erupted, shootouts in Culiacan have disrupted daily life, forcing school closures and early shutdowns of businesses, while residents remain fearful.

Sinaloa's governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, said over 40 arrests have been made, and over 5,000 food packages distributed to affected areas as the violence continues.

On Thursday, Mexico's military arrested Fernando Perez Medina, also known as“El Piyi,” the alleged head of security for Los Chapitos leader Ivan Archivaldo Guzman.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) is providing aid to rescue a tigress tied to a tree, as narco leaders often keep exotic animals, but violence has hindered efforts.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed the U.S. for contributing to the instability due to their prior negotiations with Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the cartel member who kidnapped Zambada.

Though U.S. officials confirmed talks with Guzman, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar stated that no American personnel or resources were involved in the kidnapping of Zambada.

The cartel violence in Sinaloa shows no signs of abating, further deepening Mexico's struggles with security, civilian life disruptions, and cartel dominance. Peace remains elusive.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram