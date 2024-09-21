Over 70,000 Russian Soldiers Killed In Ukraine: Independent Report Confirms

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/TASS.

Over 70,000 Russian have been confirmed killed in Ukraine since the Kremlin launched its invasion over two and a half years ago. This figure comes from an independent tally by the BBC's Russian service and the Mediazona news website.

Findings from Mediazona, an independent Russian outlet, and BBC World Service show that the war in Ukraine has claimed the lives of over 70,000 Russian soldiers.

The results of the investigation, published on Friday, September 20, indicate that Russian casualties in the Ukraine war have reached unprecedented levels.

According to the BBC, names of those killed in Ukraine, along with funeral announcements and photos of burial ceremonies, are being circulated daily in Russian media and on social networks.

The BBC stated,“We have identified the names of 70,112 Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war. However, the actual number is likely higher.”

Russia has lost 4,104 officers in Ukraine, including seven generals. This includes 458 high-ranking officers and 1,142 elite command specialists.

The BBC estimates their count covers only 45% to 65% of the actual deaths, meaning the real number of Russian military deaths could be between 107,864 and 155,804.

The report, prepared by BBC World Service and the independent Mediazona website, used official statements, death notices in the media, social media information, and gravestones in Russian cemeteries for documentation.

While the report does not specify Ukrainian casualties, according to the latest data released by Ukraine's government, around 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had lost their lives in the war by February 2024.

This high death toll highlights the immense human cost on both sides, underscoring the ongoing tragedy and futility of the conflict.

As the war drags on, peace seems more distant than ever, and both Ukraine and Russia continue to bear the brunt of this prolonged devastation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram