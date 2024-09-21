Fair Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - Temperatures will drop slightly Saturday and the weather will be moderate almost countrywide, while it will be relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with a weak possibility of light showers of rain in limited parts of the Kingdom's north, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, Sunday will see another slight drop in temperatures, with a low weak chance in the morning hours of light and scattered showers in the Kingdom's northern and central regions.The department added that the weather on Monday will be fair and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.Meanwhile, temperatures will rise slightly on Tuesday and the weather will substantially remain similar to the day earlier.Also toady, temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 14?, meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will reach a scorching 38? during the day, sliding to 25? at night.