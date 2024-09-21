(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Middle East Arthritis Foundation commemorates ‘World Arthritis Day’ with focus on early detection, proactive prevention and consistent mobility



Local experts will present advancements to improve life for those with autoimmune diseases, while patients and caregivers will raise awareness, share stories, and advocate for enhanced support and accessibility

20 September 2024, Dubai, UAE – In recognition of World Arthritis Day (WAD), the Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF), a non-profit dedicated to promoting health, hope, and happiness, will host an event on October 12, 2024, at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai. This organization aims to raise awareness about arthritis and support those affected by this debilitating condition within the region. The theme for this year's event, "Let's Keep Moving and Embrace Mobility," encourages people to stay active and maintain mobility despite arthritis or other musculoskeletal conditions. WAD emphasizes the importance of recognizing symptoms and taking proactive steps to manage the condition through movement, early detection, and appropriate treatment.

The gathering will provide a platform for patients and caregivers to engage with experts and learn about the latest advancements in treatment and management strategies. MEAF has partnered with various organizations, showcasing the organization’s essential role in amplifying arthritis awareness and the role of public involvement in health initiatives.

Arthritis, a broad category of over 100 autoimmune and rheumatic musculoskeletal disorders, ranges from osteoarthritis, affecting 3.3–3.6% of the global population, to juvenile idiopathic arthritis prevalent among children and teens. Despite this variety, public understanding is limited, often leading to gaps in medical care and treatment. Arthritis, often mistaken as a natural part of aging, is a major cause of disability affecting over 350 million people worldwide, including one in five individuals in the UAE. The World Health Organization reports 23 million cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), with women twice as likely to be affected as men, and projections indicate that RA cases could double by 2030.

The event's schedule from 8 am to 5 pm will feature a series of presentations and discussions led by top experts in rheumatology, mental health, fitness, and nutrition. Additionally, sessions led by arthritis patients and advocates will focus on sharing best practices for improving quality of life and overcoming the challenges associated with chronic illness.

Throughout the day there will be a variety of informative sessions from leading experts on different aspects of dealing with the debilitating disease; Attendees will experience a yoga session with Dr Vishwas Chhabria, Director & Founder of Sit Fit Yoga; a live physiotherapy demonstration with Deepa Sing, an Occupational Therapist; Art Therapy with Virginia Handley, an Expressive Arts Therapist; Mind Over Matter -Mental & Mindful Health Management Seminar for Arthritis patients by Dr Neetinder Brar, a Transformational Life Coach, and a session on eating right for arthritis by Farah Hillou, a Registered Dietitian with credentials in the US, Canada, and the UAE. Additionally, Dr. Ahmed Abogamal, Professor of Rheumatology at Al-Azhar University and Head of the ARLAR MSUS will be providing complimentary hand ultrasound scans for arthritis detection the entire day.

Dr Humeira Badsha, Founding Member of the Middle East Arthritis Foundation, stated "Arthritis doesn’t have to limit your potential. On World Arthritis Day, we honor the remarkable resilience of people who are fighting against arthritis across the globe with remarkable vigor and resolve. With over 100 types of arthritis affecting individuals at any stage of life, our goal is to boost awareness and emphasize early diagnosis and lifestyle modifications. At MEAF we are dedicated to equipping patients and caregivers with vital information and expert guidance to navigate the complexities of arthritis, proving that managing chronic conditions is not only feasible but empowering. The message is to not let arthritis hinder daily activities, but to embrace ways to preserve and enhance physical mobility."

Dr Ahmed Abogamal, Consultant Rheumatologist stated: “Raising awareness about arthritis is more important than ever, given its growing prevalence and substantial impact on quality of life. With millions affected worldwide, understanding the complexities of this condition is crucial for effective management and support. By promoting education and fostering greater awareness, we can improve the understanding of arthritis and its far-reaching effects, ensuring that those impacted receive the knowledge and support they need for better health outcomes. Our event provides a unique platform for patients and caregivers to engage with specialists and learn about the latest advancements in treatment."

There will be a Patient Engagement Workshop and "Circles of Sharing and Caring" session where arthritis patients and their caregivers from the UAE recount their journeys, showcasing resilience and determination despite daily challenges posed by the chronic condition. Other highlights include osteoporosis bone density tests, live yoga and meditation and an energizing dance session led by Dans Troupe.

