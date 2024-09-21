RS Metrics' Expansion To Europe Led By Environmental And Capital Markets Thought Leader Magnus Billing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert Herz, Senior Advisor at RS MetricsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Given the burgeoning demand for environmental, climate, and physical risk data solutions from European companies and investors, RS Metrics announced its expansion to Europe. RS Metrics Europe will be adding several newly launched solutions for regulatory alignment and pension funds management to its current product portfolio. Magnus Billing, a Stockholm-based environmental finance expert and current senior advisor at the company, will be taking the role of President of RS Metrics Europe starting in Q4 of 2024.RS Metrics Europe will be the third official regional location of the company, which has other offices in the United States and Sri Lanka. While RS Metrics has been able to provide its foundational products, AssetTracker and ESGSignals® , globally through its partnerships with Google Cloud Marketplace, its European presence will allow it to better serve European clients and collaborate closely with the regulators to create streamlined solutions tailored to their unique needs and timelines.“Tackling climate change is the fight of our generation and Europe is at the forefront for setting the frameworks and ground rules for capital markets and corporations,” said Maneesh Sagar, Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics.“We are thrilled to have a thought leader of Magnus' stature join and lead our team in Europe and grow our customer and partner base.”In 2024, the European market saw an influx of regulations and reports aimed at ensuring businesses had actionable plans in place for reporting their environmental, climate, and physical risk performance and adhering to the ambitious sustainability goals they have announced. Organizations and investors have to be mindful of updated requirements related to the Regulation on Deforestation-Free Products (EUDR), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, the Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, and many other regulatory guidelines. But Magnus Billing believes in RS Metrics' preparation to tackle this challenge on behalf of its customers.“With its Asset Tracker and ESGSignals® products, RS Metrics has taken a market leadership role in providing financial actors and corporates with unique asset-specific data allowing for easy access, assessment, actions, and reporting on risks and opportunities inherent in the sustainability transition journey they are on,” Magnus said.Magnus joined the team of RS Metrics as a senior advisor at the beginning of this year, sharing his valuable expertise in the sector and leading the development of a series of solutions targeted at the needs of European companies. Having learned the relevance and value of quality data for sustainability investments from his time as CEO of Nasdaq Nordic Ltd. and CEO of Alecta, a leading European pension fund, Magnus sees ESGSignals® as a solution to many of the data obstacles that companies are currently facing.“I am looking forward to working closely with existing and future European customers in supporting and facilitating their transition. The European market has great potential for RS Metrics given their leadership within the space of sustainability, both with regard to corporates transforming their business models and investors developing their investment strategies to meet the EU's regulatory push with CSRD, EU Taxonomy, EUDR, and more,” Magnus said.Magnus has an LLM degree from Stockholm University in Sweden and an Executive Management degree from Stockholm School of Economics. Given his involvement as a member of the Board of Advisors team, Magnus will continue to mentor and provide feedback on product development while also getting the chance to spend more time in strategic discussions with European customers.“RS Metrics' ESGSignals® and Asset Tracker data and analytics solutions are invaluable in helping European corporates and asset managers go beyond just meeting the heightened European regulations. They help them effectively address and manage the strategic risks and opportunities to their operations posed by climate change and other environmental issues,” said Robert Herz, Senior Advisor at RS Metrics and part of the advising team of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation Trustees and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).“I look forward to working with Magnus in his role as President of RS Metrics Europe.”About RS MetricsFounded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors in ESG, climate and physical risk, industrials, and commercial real estate. RS Metrics' proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.

