Karisma Kapoor Shares Her ‘Lady Di’ Inspired Look On Sister Kareena’S Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Karisma Kapoor is celebrating the birthday of her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan with a touch of nostalgia.

On Saturday, Karisma took to her Instagram, and dropped several throwback pictures from Kareena's 4th birthday celebrations. In the pictures, Karisma and her mom Babita can be seen sporting a hairdo similar to that of Princess Diana.

In the pictures, one can also see a younger Kareena Kapoor and the 1990s themed decor of the house. The pictures also feature their father Randhir Kapoor.

The actress wrote in the caption,“Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th together forever. Happy birthday to the best sister love you mostest (Don't miss mother and daughter's Lady Di inspired hairstyle)”.

The fashion of Princess Diana, substantial impact on the clothing industry; her style in the 1980s and 1990s led her to be considered a fashion icon.

The Princess's influential short hairstyle was created by Sam McKnight after a Vogue shoot in 1990, which, in McKnight and Donatella Versace's opinion, brought her more liberty as "it always looked great". Diana was a fashion icon whose style was emulated by women around the world.

Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris while her driver was fleeing the paparazzi. The crash also resulted in the deaths of her companion Dodi Fayed and their driver, Henri Paul, who was also the acting security manager of Hotel Ritz Paris.

Meanwhile, Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also wished the actress on her birthday with several pictures. Soha wrote in the caption,“Whether it's work or play no-one does it better than you @kareenakapoorkhan Happy birthday bebo bhabhi, love always”.

Kareena can be seen in the recently released theatrical movie 'The Buckingham Murders'.