Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Malta
Date
9/21/2024 4:00:12 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Malta HE Myriam Spiteri Debono, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.
MENAFN21092024000063011010ID1108698838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.