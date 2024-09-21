UN Chief: Peace Under Attack Everywhere

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) UN Secretary-General António Guterres, on the occasion of“International Day of Peace,” stated,“Everywhere we look, peace is under attack.”

September 21st marks the“International Day of Peace,” which is being commemorated despite growing insecurity worldwide.

The UN Secretary-General wrote on social X/Twittter on September 21st that“our world needs peace.”

According to him, peace is“under attack” in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and beyond, and this trend must be stopped.

António Guterres, referring to the ongoing insecurity worldwide, stated that“civilians are being shot at, homes are crumbling, and populations are vulnerable and terrorized,” describing it as the grim list of humanity's suffering that must be halted.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marked by Russia's military aggression, has created one of the largest humanitarian crises in Europe since World War II. Civilians are enduring severe hardships, with countless lives lost, millions displaced, and the infrastructure devastated by constant attacks.

In the Middle East, Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza have exacerbated tensions in the region. Since the outbreak of war in Gaza, over 41,000 people have been killed and thousands of others injured. The destruction in Gaza, along with blockades and shortages of essential supplies, has led to a dire humanitarian situation.

The overall instability in the Middle East continues to escalate, with conflicts in places like Yemen and Syria, combined with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, contributing to widespread displacement and suffering. These ongoing crises have left millions of people without homes or access to basic needs, further destabilizing the region and making peace a distant hope.

