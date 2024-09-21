Taiwan's 'Bizwinner 5G XR Expo Solution' Wins Best Innovation At The London Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- London, renowned as the Design Capital of the World, recently announced the winners of the 2024 London Design Award. Among over 2,000 entries from more than 30 countries worldwide, the BizWinner 5G XR Expo Solution provided by Cultural Path Ltd. from Taiwan stood out and won the Gold Award for Best Innovation in User Experience Design. Not only is it the only 5G service to receive this accolade in its category, but it also signifies recognition for Taiwan's innovation and breakthroughs in 5G applications.The London Design Award is an international design competition that celebrates outstanding design and creativity, selecting the most influential and representative works each year. The award-winning BizWinner 5G XR Expo Solution incorporates three innovative display technologies: VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality), and MR (Mixed Reality). Through an intuitive and user-friendly interactive interface, it enables cross-platform product showcases across smartphones, tablets, laptops, VR headsets, and the latest Apple Vision Pro smart glasses. Leveraging high-speed 5G networks, it showcases products' optimal functions and features and is also trusted by leading Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers.With the support of the "Expanding 5G Innovation Service Application Empirical Project for SMEs" by the Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration (MOEA), the BizWinner 5G XR Expo Solution aims to assist Taiwanese SMEs in adopting 5G technology and undergoing digital transformation. In June 2024, it partnered with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to debut at the Taiwan Expo in Europe, held in Berlin, Germany. BizWinner 5G XR Expo Solution showcased over 100 SME products spanning nine industries, including electronics, computer peripherals, energy, materials, consumer goods, machine tools, automotive parts, medical equipment, and communication devices. The innovative immersive product showcase received unanimous praise from European buyers and visitors.Breaking traditional boundaries, the BizWinner 5G XR Expo Solution offers customized HTC VIVERSE online exhibition halls, enabling businesses and their buyers to navigate products and chat online through avatars. It also utilizes AI spatial computing technology to instantly sense physical spaces for PhyGital (physical-digital) fusion displays, flexibly presenting digital product information in real-world environments. Leveraging high-speed, low-latency 5G networks, it delivers realistic and seamless interactive experiences across smartphones, tablets, laptops, VR headsets, and Apple Vision Pro, enhancing product showcases and boosting brand image.Cultural Path Ltd. provides 5G XR innovative solutions, leveraging VR, AR, and MR technologies to help businesses transcend traditional limitations and create more engaging and interactive presentations. The BizWinner 5G XR Expo Solution offers a one-stop service. Enterprises only need to provide product photos and introductory materials, and the BizWinner service team will handle complex digitization processes such as 3D modeling, animation production, file conversion, and online release. Product showcases can go live in as little as two weeks, significantly reducing the time and burden of digitalization for enterprises. By streamlining processes via the service platform, businesses can devote their attention to fostering creativity and spurring growth, efficiently attracting customers and bolstering sales.

