ISB Launches 'PGP YL' For Fresh Graduates & Early Career Professionals

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Renowned for setting new benchmarks in management education since its inception in 2001, the Indian School of Business (ISB), is poised to embark on another groundbreaking path in its mission to groom future leaders for India and the world. ISB has announced the launch of (PGP YL), a full time MBA equivalent residential management programme for high-potential aspirants with up to 2 years of full-time work experience.

Commencing in mid 2025, ISB's PGP YL will offer a comprehensive experience through an innovative and cutting-edge curriculum designed as a response to the rapidly evolving business landscape and technology disruptions. The research backed PGP YL curriculum will blend foundational business principles with advanced technology, data, analytics courses and global perspectives to develop students into innovative problem solvers.

Given the students' limited work experience, the PGP YL curriculum has been designed to incorporate significant experiential learning components, including a Business Design Lab and an Innovation Lab. Additionally, students will be required to complete a mandatory two-month summer internship, which will provide them with practical exposure to business environments in various settings. Students in the PGP YL programme will be taught by renowned faculty from ISB and other top international B-schools who will bring their expertise to the classroom.



Speaking about the new PGP YL programme, Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB , said,“Since our inception in 2001, ISB has been imparting world-class management education to create leaders for India and the world. Our many conversations with industry leaders and recruiters reveal a need for young professionals who can step straight into roles that require business acumen alongside deep expertise in data and technology. In line with these requirements, we have designed the PGP YL programme for fresh graduates and entry level professionals to transform them into exceptional problem solvers and innovators at the workplace.”

Students interested in applying for the PGP YL programme will have to submit a valid GMAT, GRE or CAT score, in addition to the details of their educational qualifications and work experience, if any. The admissions process for the PGP YL programme includes a personal interview based on the students' academic excellence, application essays and test score performance. The shortlisted students will then be interviewed by a panel consisting of leading industry practitioners, academicians, and ISB alumni in senior positions.

The programme fee for the academic year 2025-27 is INR 21,65,000 + GST and the accommodation fee is INR 3,95,000. Scholarships will be awarded to 40-50% of the class based on merit and merit-cum-need criteria. Merit scholarships may offer up to a 100% tuition waiver for deserving candidates.

