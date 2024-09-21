War Update: 217 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 20, a total of 217 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders were recorded.

This is according the General Staff's update as of 8:00, Saturday, September 21, Ukrinform reports.

On September 20, the Russians launched five missile strikes on the Ukrainian positions and populated areas using six missiles and 73 air strikes using 108 glide bombs. Also, the enemy conducted 5,300 shelling, including 215 with MLRS.

The Russian forces carried out airstrikes, in particular, near the settlements of Yastrubyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Khotyn, Pavlivka in Sumy region; Oleksandropil, Staromlynivka, Bohoyavlenka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kalynivka, Bila Hora, Toretsk and Kleban-Byk in Donetsk region; Novodarivka and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces and artillery launched eight strikes on clusters of Russians' manpower, hitting two command and control posts, one air defense system and seven artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector, there were three enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

According to updated information, the invaders carried out 19 attacks in the Kupiansk sector throughout the day. The Ukrainian forces disrupted all the enemy's assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by invaders near Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Terni, and Zarichne. The enemy's main efforts were directed towards Nevske, where they carried out eight other attacks.

In the Siversk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces rebuffed one onslaught near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian forces, supported by aviation, attempted nine times to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Bila Hora.

In the vicinity of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched nine attacks.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 36 enemy assaults of varying intensity near Zelene Pole, Marynivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selydove and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Hirnyky, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses 58 times. The Russians were most active near Heorhiivka, where they carried out 21 assaults within a day.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army, supported by aviation, attacked the Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novodarivka, and Bohoyavlenka 18 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, there were six combat clashes near Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

Three Russian attacks were unsuccessful in the Prydniprovske sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were spotted.

In Kursk region, the Russian aviation carried out 22 airstrikes over the past day, dropping 25 guided air bombs on the Russian territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 21, 2024 amount to about 640,920 people, including 1,440 over the day.