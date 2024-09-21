At Night, In Morning, Russians Shell Sumy Region Killing One Person

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, September 21, the Russians shelled the border areas and settlements in Sumy region 17 times, one person was killed.

"At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 17 shellings of the border areas and settlements in Sumy region. 76 explosions rang out. Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Trostianets, Buryn, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda communities came under fire," the post reads.

In Bilopillia community, the Russians struck with MLRS (10 blasts), FPV drones (one blast), glide bombs (two blasts). Sredyna-Buda community was attacked by an FPV drone (one blast). Myropillia community was shelled with tanks (20 blasts) and MLRS (24 blasts). One civilian was killed, one glide bomb was also dropped (one blast).

Krasnopillia community was attacked by three FPV drones (three blasts). An FPV drone attack (one blast) and artillery shelling (eight blasts) were recorded in Velyka Pysarivka community. A glide bomb (one blast) was dropped in Buryn community.

In Esman community, the Russians launched unguided aerial rockets (three blasts). Trostianets community was attacked with a Shakhed-type UAVs (two blasts).

As reported by Ukrinform, patients of the geriatric boarding house in Sumy, which was attacked by the Russians, have been evacuated to safe places.