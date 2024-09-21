Kuwait Amir Congratulates Governor General Of Belize On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize, on her country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Governor General Tzalam good and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Belize and its friendly people. (end) dss

