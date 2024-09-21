Hezbollah Names Second Commander Killed In Israel Beirut Strike

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanese group Hezbollah said Saturday that a second senior commander was among 15 of its fighters killed in an Israeli air strike on its Beirut stronghold the previous day.

The Iran-backed group said Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi led the military operations of its elite Radwan Force in support of the Gaza war.

The Israeli military said that its air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday eliminated Radwan Force chief Ibrahim Aqil and several other commanders.