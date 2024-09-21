Indian Passport Related Services Suspended Temporarily: Embassy In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an important notice, the Indian Embassy in Doha announced that the passport and passport related services will be temporarily unavailable until September 22, 2024, Sunday.

This comes following the downtime of Passport Seva Portal for technical maintenance starting September 20, 2024, 5:30pm (Qatar time) to 3:30am (Qatar time) on September 23, Monday.

The Embassy added that due to this the passport and passport related services, including Tatkaal passport and PCC, will not be available.

Meanwhile consular and visa services will continue to be available for its residents at the embassy during the above mentioned dates.