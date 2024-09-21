Music Composer Sachin Sanghvi Reflects On Jigar Saraiya's Struggles

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Music composer Sachin Sanghvi recently opened up about a poignant moment from his journey with musical partner Jigar Saraiya. Reflecting on their partnership, Sachin recalled the day he truly recognised the hardships and struggles Jigar was facing in his life.

The hit music composer duo-- Sachin-Jigar are currently seen as the mentors in the new season of the reality TV show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

Recently, during the shoot of the show, an AV clip was played, showcasing the challenges and hardships Jigar endured to get to where he is today, leaving everyone on set teary-eyed.

Following this, Sachin expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his best friend and praised him in front of everyone. The AV left Jigar deeply emotional.

To honour their bond, Sachin dedicated the 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' song to Jigar.

Speaking about Jigar, Sachin said:“I met Jigar at a time when I was overwhelmed with work and desperately needed a partner. We would spend countless hours working together, but it wasn't until one late evening, when I dropped him home, that I truly saw the life he was living-the struggles he quietly carried.”

“He never once spoke about his hardships, not a word about the weight he was bearing, and that was the moment I realized how extraordinary he really was. Meeting his family opened my eyes to why he is so humble and so grounded. During Ganesh Chaturthi, as I watched him pour his heart into playing the dhol, surrounded by the joy of celebration, I knew deep down that this person had touched my soul in a way no one else ever had. He will always have my heart,” added Sachin.

Jigar shared:“When the AV started playing, I was completely taken by surprise, overwhelmed with a whirlwind of emotions. I can't express how deeply grateful I am for the people who have stood by me, supporting me every step of the way. I always dreamed of learning music, but I didn't have the resources.”

“There were so many voices around me, trying to drag me down, questioning my father about what I was really doing with my life. But through all of it, my loved ones never once doubted my dreams or my love for music. Today, I may no longer have my parents with me, but I have Sachin, who has become my family. Don't ever lose hope in chasing your dreams. Turn your weaknesses into your greatest strengths. And if anyone ever tells you that you can't do it, just tell them, 'If Jigar could do it, so can I,” he added.

The show also features the dynamic music composer-lyricist couple Sachet-Parampara, and singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa as the mentors.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Sachin and Jigar compose for Hindi and Gujarati films, and before working independently as music directors, they served as orchestrators for Pritam.

Apart from assisting Pritam, they also programmed for music directors like-- A.R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan and Sandesh Shandilya etc, before they stepped in to be independent composers in 2009.

They have composed music for films like--'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', 'My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves', 'Life Partner', 'Shor in the City', 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya', ' Kya Super Kool Hain Hum', 'OMG: Oh My God!', 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance', 'I, Me Aur Main', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Happy Ending', 'Gold', 'Angrezi Medium', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Murder Mubarak', 'Munjya', and most recently 'Stree 2'.

They next have 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' in the kitty.