India Name Squad For 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers In Laos
9/21/2024 2:45:07 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) India U20 head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri on Saturday announced a 23-member squad for the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Laos from September 25 to 29.
The Blue Colts are placed in Group G along with Iran, Mongolia and the hosts Laos.
The India U20 squad:
Goalkeepers: Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Sahil, Priyansh Dubey.
Defenders: Pramveer, L Hemba Meetei, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Cherian, Sonam Tsewang Lhokham.
Midfielders: Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Ishaan Shishodia, Manglenthang Kipgen.
Forwards: Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, Gwgwmsar Goyary.
Head coach: Ranjan Chaudhuri.
India's fixtures at AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 (all matches in Vientiane, Laos):
14:30 IST, September 25: Mongolia vs India
14:30 IST, September 27: India vs IR Iran
17:30 IST, September 29: India vs Laos
