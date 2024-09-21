Kuwait Amir Congratulates Malta's Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to Malta's President Myriam Spiteri Debono on her country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President well-being, and Malta and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end) hm

