Russians Launch 300 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the invaders launched 322 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the invaders launched 322 strikes on eight settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian forces carried out an on Piatykhatky," he wrote.

Also, 157 unmanned aerial of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka. Huliaipole, Robotyne, Levadne and Novoandriivka were shelled with MLRS 15 times. A total of 149 artillery shellings were launched on the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

As many as 55 reports about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were received. Civilians were not injured.

It was previously reported that the enemy is destroying front-line communities with the aim of seizing them later.